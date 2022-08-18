Bally Sports will launch its streaming service in Minnesota on Sept. 26, which means Wild and Wolves fans will have a lower-cost option for watching games.

How it works: Bally Sports+ will cost $19.99 a month, or $189.99 a year.

Why it matters: Some of the top streaming services, like Hulu, YouTube and Sling, had dropped Bally Sports North, giving local fans limited options that started around $90 a month for a package of channels they might not want.

Yes, but: Bally Sports does not have local streaming rights for some MLB teams, including the Twins.