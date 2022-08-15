Inflation hits back-to-school shopping in Minnesota

Back-to-school shopping is expected to squeeze families' budgets even more than usual this year.

The big picture: Families and teachers across the nation are bracing for bigger bills for everything from backpacks to tech products as inflation drives up prices on consumer goods, our education reporting partners at The 74 write.

More than half of those back-to-school shoppers are concerned about the costs, Deloitte's 2022 Back-to-School Survey found.

Zoom in: Minnesota parents are expected to spend $700 per child on back-to-school clothes and supplies this year, per the survey.

That's up 3% from last year, and it's 6% higher than this year's national average of $661.

Driving the spending: Tech products. Deloitte's survey found parents of school-age children expect to fork over $474 on gadgets like computers, smartphones and tablets for their kids.

Apparel ($343) and actual school supplies ($131) account for much of the rest of the bill.

Yes, and: Minnesota families are projected to spend about $80 on "COVID-19-related items," a category that includes everything from hand sanitizer to furniture for remote learning.

Situational awareness: The bulk of the shopping will take place this month, Deloitte found. That makes sense given that the first day of school for many families is fast approaching.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Anoka-Hennepin students all return to the classroom Sept. 6.

Give back: Axios' Torey Van Oot recently asked Twitter followers for recommendations for local organizations that provide assistance to families who can't afford new backpacks and other essentials.