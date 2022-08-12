Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $310K

This week's hot homes collection includes a Longfellow Tudor and a cozy Mac-Groveland bungalow.

Why we love it: Conveniently located near Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek, this updated bungalow features a stylish remodeled kitchen.

Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)

Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 947 square feet

Listed by: Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, new electrical, walk-up attic.

Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to the heart of Northeast from this airy rambler with a polished kitchen.

Location: Marshall Terrace (Minneapolis)

Location: Marshall Terrace (Minneapolis)

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,534 square feet

Listed by: Kate Engebritson at Source One Realty, LLC

Kate Engebritson at Source One Realty, LLC Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, new kitchen tile, cabinets, countertops and appliances, deck.

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Kate Engebritson

Why we love it: A spacious living room and formal dining room with a built-in buffet complete this craftsman bungalow's sun-soaked main level.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,494 square feet

Listed by: Matthew Barker and Dena Hodnett at RE/MAX Results

Matthew Barker and Dena Hodnett at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.

Photo: Realvision, courtesy of Matthew Barker

Why we love it: Gleaming wood floors and a brick fireplace add warmth to this inviting abode.

Location: Robbinsdale

Location: Robbinsdale

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,833 square feet

Listed by: Katie Troye and Debra Runge at RE/MAX Results

Katie Troye and Debra Runge at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, breakfast nook, walk-in closets, updated kitchen with white cabinets, new backsplash and stainless appliances.

Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Katie Troye

Why we love it: This classic Tudor boasts a new custom kitchen with matte white appliances and locally handmade tile.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet

Listed by: Jennifer and Matthew Wilson at CENTURY 21 MarketLink Realty

Jennifer and Matthew Wilson at CENTURY 21 MarketLink Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, three-season screened porch, located near River Road and West River Parkway Trail.

Photo: Archi-Pix, courtesy of Wilson Real Estate Group Team

