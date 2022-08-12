Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $310K
This week's hot homes collection includes a Longfellow Tudor and a cozy Mac-Groveland bungalow.
4625 Grand Ave. S. - $310,000
Why we love it: Conveniently located near Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek, this updated bungalow features a stylish remodeled kitchen.
- Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 947 square feet
- Listed by: Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, new electrical, walk-up attic.
2822 Grand St. N.E. - $319,900
Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to the heart of Northeast from this airy rambler with a polished kitchen.
- Location: Marshall Terrace (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,534 square feet
- Listed by: Kate Engebritson at Source One Realty, LLC
- Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, new kitchen tile, cabinets, countertops and appliances, deck.
1314 Grand Ave. - $379,900
Why we love it: A spacious living room and formal dining room with a built-in buffet complete this craftsman bungalow's sun-soaked main level.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,494 square feet
- Listed by: Matthew Barker and Dena Hodnett at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
3807 Hubbard Ave. N. - $350,000
Why we love it: Gleaming wood floors and a brick fireplace add warmth to this inviting abode.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,833 square feet
- Listed by: Katie Troye and Debra Runge at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, breakfast nook, walk-in closets, updated kitchen with white cabinets, new backsplash and stainless appliances.
3629 45th Ave. S. - $575,000
Why we love it: This classic Tudor boasts a new custom kitchen with matte white appliances and locally handmade tile.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet
- Listed by: Jennifer and Matthew Wilson at CENTURY 21 MarketLink Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, three-season screened porch, located near River Road and West River Parkway Trail.
