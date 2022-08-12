2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $310K

Sami Sparber
3629 45th Ave. S. Photo: Archi-Pix, courtesy of Wilson Real Estate Group Team

This week's hot homes collection includes a Longfellow Tudor and a cozy Mac-Groveland bungalow.

4625 Grand Ave. S. - $310,000

Why we love it: Conveniently located near Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek, this updated bungalow features a stylish remodeled kitchen.

  • Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 947 square feet
  • Listed by: Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, new electrical, walk-up attic.
home with red door and stairs
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group
bright airy living room
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group
updated kitchen with modern appliances
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group
2822 Grand St. N.E. - $319,900

Why we love it: Enjoy easy access to the heart of Northeast from this airy rambler with a polished kitchen.

  • Location: Marshall Terrace (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,534 square feet
  • Listed by: Kate Engebritson at Source One Realty, LLC
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, new kitchen tile, cabinets, countertops and appliances, deck.
exterior of white and brick home
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Kate Engebritson
living room that opens to dining area
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Kate Engebritson
kitchen with white cabinets and stainless appliances
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Kate Engebritson
1314 Grand Ave. - $379,900

Why we love it: A spacious living room and formal dining room with a built-in buffet complete this craftsman bungalow's sun-soaked main level.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,494 square feet
  • Listed by: Matthew Barker and Dena Hodnett at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
exterior of red and navy blue trimmed home
Photo: Realvision, courtesy of Matthew Barker
living room with view of home office area
Photo: Realvision, courtesy of Matthew Barker
sleek kitchen with white cabinets and stainless appliances
Photo: Realvision, courtesy of Matthew Barker
3807 Hubbard Ave. N. - $350,000

Why we love it: Gleaming wood floors and a brick fireplace add warmth to this inviting abode.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,833 square feet
  • Listed by: Katie Troye and Debra Runge at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, breakfast nook, walk-in closets, updated kitchen with white cabinets, new backsplash and stainless appliances.
exterior of cream home with visible chimney
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Katie Troye
living room with brick fireplace
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Katie Troye
kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters
Photo: J FUERST Real Estate Media, courtesy of Katie Troye
3629 45th Ave. S. - $575,000

Why we love it: This classic Tudor boasts a new custom kitchen with matte white appliances and locally handmade tile.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,501 square feet
  • Listed by: Jennifer and Matthew Wilson at CENTURY 21 MarketLink Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, three-season screened porch, located near River Road and West River Parkway Trail.
exterior of house with wood paneling
Photo: Archi-Pix, courtesy of Wilson Real Estate Group Team
living room with open concept view of dining area
Photo: Archi-Pix, courtesy of Wilson Real Estate Group Team
custom kitchen with blue cabinets and white matte appliances and tile mosaic
Photo: Archi-Pix, courtesy of Wilson Real Estate Group Team
