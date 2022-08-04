11 mins ago - Food and Drink

Cucumber IPA, White Claw slushie make Minnesota State Fair new drinks list

Audrey Kennedy
Beers cheersing
Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Fair

The list of new drinks for this year's Minnesota State Fair includes a cucumber IPA, strawberry rhubarb cider, honey chamomile mead, and a “s’mores” beer topped with marshmallows.

Yes, and: Fairgoers can also grab a new non-alcoholic beer, with “aromas of melon, pear and apricot leading to flavors of breadcrust," according to a release.

🌊 Audrey's pick: I'm intrigued by the Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy: lemonade with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw.

Go Deeper with the full list of all 46 new drinks.

