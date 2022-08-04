Cucumber IPA, White Claw slushie make Minnesota State Fair new drinks list

The list of new drinks for this year's Minnesota State Fair includes a cucumber IPA, strawberry rhubarb cider, honey chamomile mead, and a “s’mores” beer topped with marshmallows.

Yes, and: Fairgoers can also grab a new non-alcoholic beer, with “aromas of melon, pear and apricot leading to flavors of breadcrust," according to a release.

🌊 Audrey's pick: I'm intrigued by the Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy: lemonade with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw.

