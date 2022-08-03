1 hour ago - Sports
Twins acquire pitchers Tyler Mahle and Jorge Lopez
The Minnesota Twins bolstered their pitching staff before Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles.
- Mahle has a 4.40 earned run average this season, but finished last year with a 3.75 ERA.
- Lopez is an All-Star and came to the Twins with 19 saves and a 1.68 ERA.
The other side: In order to acquire the two pitchers, the Twins had to give up four of their top 20 prospects: Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steven Hajjar and Cade Povich.
