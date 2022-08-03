The Minnesota Twins bolstered their pitching staff before Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles.

Mahle has a 4.40 earned run average this season, but finished last year with a 3.75 ERA.

Lopez is an All-Star and came to the Twins with 19 saves and a 1.68 ERA.

The other side: In order to acquire the two pitchers, the Twins had to give up four of their top 20 prospects: Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steven Hajjar and Cade Povich.