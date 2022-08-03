1 hour ago - Sports

Twins acquire pitchers Tyler Mahle and Jorge Lopez

Nick Halter
Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez is coming to the Twins. Photo: Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins bolstered their pitching staff before Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and closer Jorge Lopez from the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Mahle has a 4.40 earned run average this season, but finished last year with a 3.75 ERA.
  • Lopez is an All-Star and came to the Twins with 19 saves and a 1.68 ERA.

The other side: In order to acquire the two pitchers, the Twins had to give up four of their top 20 prospects: Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steven Hajjar and Cade Povich.

