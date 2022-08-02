At least six film or TV projects have taken part in Minnesota's new Film Production Tax Credit, per the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

What's happening: Projects deemed eligible for the 25% break on income taxes for the 2022 tax year include HGTV's "Renovation 911," the star-studded film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s "Downtown Owl," and the holiday flick "Merry KissCam," which was filmed in Duluth.

"Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern," which features meals the Twin Cities chef and TV personality shares with people across the country, also got the green light.

How it works: In order to qualify for the tax break, which passed after lobbying from the local film industry in 2021, the productions had to plan to spend more than $1 million in the state.

"Downtown Owl," for example, spent $1,419,859 and will be issued a tax credit of $343,147, a DEED spokesperson told Axios.

The production has already wrapped local work and submitted its independent audit report accounting for the on-the-ground spending to the state.

State of play: The eligible TV and film projects planned to spend a combined $10.3 million in the state, DEED commissioner Steve Grove said in a press release.

That's a big increase from the state's smaller tax rebate program, which generated about $2 million a year pre-pandemic from projects that spent $100,000 or more, Melodie Bahan, executive director of Minnesota Film & TV, told Axios via email.

What to watch: Bahan said she hopes to see the state land more feature films or limited series in the months and years ahead to get closer to the goal of driving $20-25 million in local spending a year by the industry.

"Production is just ramping back up, so we're expecting a significant increase in 2023," she said.

Go deeper: Here's the full list of eligible productions.