Rib fests and tiki parties: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🎉 FLOW Northside Art Crawl is already in full swing, with a big block party at Freedom Square Friday night and dozens of activities all day Saturday. Check out the schedule here. Free.

⏱ The 48 Hour Project, an annual short film series showcasing films Minnesotans wrote, shot and edited in under two days, is screening at the Parkway Theater Friday night. $12.

🖼 The Loring Park Art Festival runs all weekend, featuring over 140 artists, live music from MN Mandolin Orchestra, spoken-word artists and more live mural painting. Free.

🏄‍♀️ RIP, Grumpy’s Roseville. Have one last hurrah at the bar’s final party Saturday: The Big Kahuna, a tiki/surf bash with live music, polynesian food and “scooter rallies.” Presales are sold out, but there are still tickets at the door for $25.

🐎 Head to Shakopee Saturday for Taste of Canterbury, an Asian bistro-themed food festival at Canterbury Park. Tickets include admission to the horse races. $5+.

🥩 The Great Midwest Rib Fest is back at Mystic Lake Casino this weekend. Try some ribs yourself, or watch competitive eater Joey Chestnut attempt to eat 14 pounds of meat in 12 minutes. Free admission.

🍀 Leprechaun Days, Rosemount’s annual summer festival, wraps up this weekend with a parade, carnival and more family activities. Free.

🎭 The Pickup Truck Opera is in town! The touring cast and crew perform live theater at parks across Minnesota and Wisconsin — this Sunday’s show is a modern retelling of Mozart’s “The Flute.” Reservations required, suggested donation of $25.