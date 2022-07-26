2 hours ago - Real Estate

Luxury northern Minnesota cabin with Twin Lakes views listed at $5.1 million

Audrey Kennedy
Photo courtesy of Spacecrafting.

This luxurious and secluded cabin with an adjacent guest house hit the market this month for $5.1 million.

  • Designed by Twin Cities architecture firm Christian Dean, both of the northern Minnesota homes have floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Twin Lakes.

Plus: It sits on 62 acres of land, which includes 1.5 miles of private shoreline.

Features: The two homes are a combined 4,785 square feet and include a rooftop deck, wood burning fireplaces, heated floors and a screened porch.

Check out more photos and the listing.

