2 hours ago - Real Estate
Luxury northern Minnesota cabin with Twin Lakes views listed at $5.1 million
This luxurious and secluded cabin with an adjacent guest house hit the market this month for $5.1 million.
- Designed by Twin Cities architecture firm Christian Dean, both of the northern Minnesota homes have floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Twin Lakes.
Plus: It sits on 62 acres of land, which includes 1.5 miles of private shoreline.
Features: The two homes are a combined 4,785 square feet and include a rooftop deck, wood burning fireplaces, heated floors and a screened porch.
- Fun fact: The door handle was designed by Lenny Kravitz, Realtor Michelle Markuson told Axios.
Check out more photos and the listing.
