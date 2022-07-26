Luxury northern Minnesota cabin with Twin Lakes views listed at $5.1 million

This luxurious and secluded cabin with an adjacent guest house hit the market this month for $5.1 million.

Designed by Twin Cities architecture firm Christian Dean, both of the northern Minnesota homes have floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Twin Lakes.

Plus: It sits on 62 acres of land, which includes 1.5 miles of private shoreline.

Features: The two homes are a combined 4,785 square feet and include a rooftop deck, wood burning fireplaces, heated floors and a screened porch.

Fun fact: The door handle was designed by Lenny Kravitz, Realtor Michelle Markuson told Axios.

