Pickleball-beer-and-food complex for the west metro

Torey Van Oot
A Pints and Paddle building
A rendering of Pints & Paddle, a pickleball complex planned in Maple Grove. Image courtesy of the city of Maple Grove

A 10-court pickleball facility with a restaurant and self-serve taproom is planned for Maple Grove.

The details: Developer Ryan Cos. has proposed a 33,000-square-foot building near the Interstate 94/Highway 610 interchange, near Maple Grove Hospital.

  • The operator of the facility, which will be called Pints & Paddle, could not be reached for comment.

What to watch: Pending city approvals, the project could break ground in the fall, said Brett Angell, assistant community & economic development director for Maple Grove.

State of play: Pickleball is exploding in the Twin Cities.

  • In addition to cities converting their tennis courts to pickleball, private operators have opened booze-and-pickleball complexes in Northeast Minneapolis and in other places.
  • Life Time is also outfitting many of its clubs with pickleball courts.
  • Des Moines, Iowa-based Smash Park is planning to expand its pickleball chain here. A spokesperson said the company anticipates making land purchases in the fall.
