A 10-court pickleball facility with a restaurant and self-serve taproom is planned for Maple Grove.

The details: Developer Ryan Cos. has proposed a 33,000-square-foot building near the Interstate 94/Highway 610 interchange, near Maple Grove Hospital.

The operator of the facility, which will be called Pints & Paddle, could not be reached for comment.

What to watch: Pending city approvals, the project could break ground in the fall, said Brett Angell, assistant community & economic development director for Maple Grove.

State of play: Pickleball is exploding in the Twin Cities.