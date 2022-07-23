Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new rollercoasters to lineup
Did you know there's more to the Great Minnesota Get-Together than the food? The new State Fair attractions were announced this week, and there's something for everyone.
- Here are the highlights:
🎢 Roller coasters: The Midway is adding the Iron Dragon Coaster, which has "plenty of hairpin turns, fast and sudden drops," and the forwards-and-backwards Music Express rollercoaster.
🚶♀️Historic walking tour: While the two-mile tour isn't new, five new stops have been created for 2022, including the Plaza Bandstand and Baldwin Park.
🍞 New competitions: Amateur chefs can show off their pandemic bread-making skills at the Supreme Sourdough Bread Contest, or make a healthy meal for the Salad Bowl Tournament.
- Yes, and: The fair also added more open captioning, audio descriptions and ASL interpretation.
