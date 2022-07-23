3 new museum exhibits in the Twin Cities to visit this summer

ICYMI: It's been really, really hot outside, which makes it a great time to visit local air-conditioned museums.

Check out these three exhibits that just opened this month.

🌎 "Gaia" at the Bell Museum

This giant new art installation in the St. Paul natural history museum clocks in at 23 feet in diameter — it's even visible from the nearby roads. Head upstairs for an extensive exhibit all about our planet.

The planetarium. The shows cost a few extra bucks, but are a great summer stargazing crash course. Price: $12 for adults, $9 for people under 21. University of Minnesota students and kids 2 and under get in free.

🏊‍♀️ "The Morning Dip" at the American Swedish Institute

Learn more about the Swedish ritual Morgonbryggan, where locals take a morning swim in the sea, and photographer Penny Anderson's own relationship with her Swedish heritage through this portrait series.

FIKA Café. The museum's in-house restaurant is one of the best places to get authentic Nordic cuisine in the Cities. Price: $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6-18 and college students, free for kids 5 and under.

🌻 Vincent Van Gogh at Minneapolis Institute of Art

The enormous art museum is known for its free admission, but you can upgrade your ticket to see "Van Gogh and the Olive Groves", a private exhibition of five paintings by the renowned artist.