Aquatennial fireworks and salsa sampling: Things to do this weekend
🧨 Finally, some fireworks! Aquatennial, AKA the biggest fireworks show of the year, is tomorrow night on the Mississippi Riverfront. Tip: Consider walking, biking or using public transportation since parking is a pain. Free.
🎉 There are plenty of Aquatennial activities before it gets dark. Check out the Caribbean festival, Aquajam skateboard show, Minneapolis Craft Market and live music lineup tomorrow.
🌊 Prefer smaller crowds? Spirit of the Lakes in Mound is this weekend, a family-friendly festival also featuring a grand parade and fireworks show. Free.
🌱 Shop a multitude of houseplants and try some new cocktails at the Twin Cities Houseplant Event tomorrow at Twin Spirits Distilling. Free, but registration requested.
🔮 Get in touch with your spiritual side at Art on the Edge tomorrow, an art festival with a focus on the metaphysical. Expect psychics, mediums, tarot cards and holistic gifts. Free entry.
🍅 Sample and vote for your favorite salsas from eight Midtown Global Market vendors tomorrow at the 2022 Salsa Cook-off. $15 donation requested.
🚙Take a trip across the border for St. Croix RiverFest in Hudson, Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday’s programming includes a Native American Cultural Celebration with presentations by local tribes. Free.
🎡 Watch even more fireworks at A Slice of Shoreview this weekend. The citywide festival has a kids carnival, parade, talent show and more. Free.
