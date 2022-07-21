A major brewery and 1,400-seat ballpark are set to come to Hudson, Wisconsin.

Driving the news: The Hudson City Council on Monday approved Lift Bridge's proposal for a taproom and beer garden at the former St. Croix Meadows dog track site, The Pioneer Press reports.

A stadium for the St. Croix River Hounds, a summer league team featuring college players, will be built next door.

Details: The two-story brewery will include a restaurant, a 17,000-square-foot beer garden and a separate space for events for up to 300 people.

Lift Bridge taprooms in New Richmond and Stillwater will stay open, owner Brad Glynn told the paper.

What to expect: Both projects are slated to open in 2023.