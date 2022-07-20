12 new and upcoming Twin Cities restaurants to try this summer

It’s been a big month for new restaurants. Add these picks to your summer dining list.

Open now:

🌊 Macanda: Chef Daniel del Prado (of Colita, Martina and Sanjusan) opened his Latin American restaurant on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Bonus: The 120-seat patio is open year round.

🍗 BBQ Boys: This Eagan restaurant skips the traditional Texas BBQ in favor of a rotating “globally-inspired” menu — July’s flavor focus is curry.

🍥Ramen Kawae: The Japanese noodle shop in North Loop Galley food hall will serve mazemen, rice bowls, Japanese snacks and of course, ramen.

🍝 Tosca: After closing in 2016, Italian eatery Tosca has reopened for dinner service in its original Linden Hills location. Note: It’s currently walk-in only.

🇫🇷 Bar Rufus: Macanda isn’t del Prado’s only venture this month — the chef just opened a French bistro and cocktail-heavy bar in the Rand Tower Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

🌭Chicago’s Very Own: After a monthlong delay, the long awaited “hoagy” hot dog and popcorn shop in LynLake is now open for dine-in and takeout.

Bonus: What’s next on the food scene

🥦 Francis: After a year as a food truck, the plant-based burger restaurant is opening its first brick-and-mortar space in Northeast Minneapolis this fall.

🍳 Mac’s Diner: The historic North St. Paul breakfast joint that closed 20 years ago is reopening under new ownership this summer. Expect classic diner fare with “a little bit of flair.”

🍷 Wineside: A restaurant, boutique grocery store and self-service wine bar owned by the group behind Top Ten Liquors will open in Minnetonka this fall.

🍋 Paco and Lime: A fast-casual Mexican eatery from the team behind Crisp & Green is opening two locations in the Twin Cities. The Wayzata restaurant is expected this winter; no word yet on the North Loop location.

🕺Spring Break: Restaurateurs Brian and Sarah Ingram are planning to open an ‘80s-themed “eclectic” restaurant in downtown St. Paul next spring. Expect lots of music and movie references that will make you feel like you’re on spring break, he said.