Fentanyl fueled a record number of Minnesota drug overdose deaths in 2021
Minnesota recorded a record number of drug overdose deaths last year, according to provisional data from the state Department of Health.
The big picture: MDH says it received 1,286 overdose death reports in 2021, a 22% increase from 2020.
- On average, three people died every day.
Between the lines: Most overdose deaths last year were connected to fentanyl, health officials say.
Zoom out: More than 100,000 people across the U.S. died of overdoses last year, an increase of 15% from 2020.
What to watch: State and local governments are starting to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the opioid epidemic following a massive legal settlement with drug companies.
Go deeper: Learn where to find overdose reversal medication Naloxone.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.