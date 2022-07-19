Data: Minnesota Department of Health; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Minnesota recorded a record number of drug overdose deaths last year, according to provisional data from the state Department of Health.

The big picture: MDH says it received 1,286 overdose death reports in 2021, a 22% increase from 2020.

On average, three people died every day.

Between the lines: Most overdose deaths last year were connected to fentanyl, health officials say.

Zoom out: More than 100,000 people across the U.S. died of overdoses last year, an increase of 15% from 2020.

What to watch: State and local governments are starting to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the opioid epidemic following a massive legal settlement with drug companies.

Go deeper: Learn where to find overdose reversal medication Naloxone.