Schane Rudlang, the Bloomington official leading the city's efforts to develop a massive water park next to Mall of America, is leaving his job on Friday.

State of play: Rudlang told Axios he is joining Ehlers, Inc. a Roseville,-based public finance advisory firm.

He's been the Bloomington Port Authority administrator since 2011 and has worked for the city for 25 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Why it matters: The water park project, now at a cost of $430 million, is under financial deadlines and needs to get a deal done by the end of the year, according to the Star Tribune. Rudlang is the architect of a complex package of subsidies — that could total as much as $105 million — for the project.

He is also the city's point person in its bid to host the 2027 World Expo.

Community Development director Karla Henderson will be named acting Port Authority administrator, pending City Council approval.

Bloomington is conducting a national search for a permanent replacement, city manager Jamie Verbrugge told Axios.

What they're saying: Verbrugge said the city is working on a contract with Ehlers to have Rudlang continue to work on the project for the city.