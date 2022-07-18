Four days after Minneapolis police shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg, his family is asking police to answer key questions about what transpired.

What we know: Sundberg, 20, was shot and killed by two police snipers around 4:30am Thursday, July 14 following a lengthy standoff at a Seward apartment.

Police were called to the scene at about 9:30pm Wednesday, after a neighbor reported that someone was firing a gun through her walls. Additional shots were fired as police arrived, according to MPD.

Sundberg's family says he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

What we don't know: What exactly prompted the snipers, who had set up across the street per a search warrant obtained by MPR News, to fire.

Video footage from body cameras has not been released.

What they're saying: Attorneys for Sundberg's family said in a statement that they have "been given very little information about why Tekle’s mental health crisis became a death sentence," MPR News reports.

The statement claims that the parents, who were called to the scene to aid in negotiations, "were not allowed to do everything they could to save their son’s life."

Meanwhile, the neighbor whose apartment was shot into confronted activists over the weekend, saying Sundberg "intentionally tried to kill" her and her children.

What's next: The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing to investigate the shooting.