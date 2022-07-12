Applications are now open for a soon-to-be-vacant St. Paul City Council seat.

Driving the news: Longtime Council Member Dai Thao announced last week that he's resigning onAug. 1 to take a new job in Florida.

That means the council needs to appoint someone to serve the final year of his term representing a ward that includes the Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods.

How to apply: Eligible voters who live in Ward 1 can email a resume and cover letter to [email protected] by July 22 at 4:30 pm.

The catch: You have to agree that you won't run for a full term in 2023.

What's next: The council plans to interview finalists early next month and appoint a replacement by Aug. 10.