Dine out with your dog at these three Twin Cities restaurants

Did you and your dog develop separation anxiety during the pandemic? Fear not! There are plenty of places that will now serve both you and your pup during a night out on the town.

Here are three places to treat your dog this summer.

Unleashed Hounds and Hops: This North Loop spot does it all: it’s an indoor/outdoor dog park, restaurant and brewery with events like doggie date nights, pet markets and Treat Tuesdays.

Unlike most dog-friendly establishments, you’ll need to register your dog, provide vaccination records and pay a fee ($9 for a day pass) before visiting.

Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar: Forget the basic puppicino — this restaurant down the road from Minnehaha Dog Park has a separate menu just for dogs.

The menu includes grilled chicken with rice and veggies, a pup burger, turkey “muttloaf” and Tail Chaser Dog Brew (aka gourmet bone broth).

Duke’s on 7: If your dog wants a true gourmet experience, this Minnetonka restaurant offers a three-course meal for pups on their “Pawtio”.

Bonus: Dogs get free (nonalcoholic) brews on Tuesdays.

Yes, and: If your pup isn’t a fan of large groups of humans, check out our guide to the Twin Cities’ best dog parks.

Be smart: Twin Cities boasts plenty of dog-friendly patios, but if you want to bring your pup inside, you’re likely out of luck.