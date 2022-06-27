Life Time is dusting off plans for an apartment tower at Southdale Center, but the newest iteration is taller and in a slightly different location.

Details: The tower would stand 32 stories and have 300 luxury apartments, according to plans submitted to the city of Edina. It would be under the Chanhassen-based company's new "Life Time Living" brand.

Instead of redeveloping the former Herberger's store at the mall, Life Time and Simon Property Group would build the tower on what is currently a surface parking lot and transit stop at the northeast corner of the mall property.

It would be connected to Life Time’s new health club and coworking office space at the mall.

The transit stop would be moved to the north side of the parking lot, along 66th Street.

The big picture: This proposal is evidence of Life Time's evolution beyond just health clubs. In one connected complex, someone could live in Life Time's apartments, work in its coworking offices, exercise in its health club and eat in its restaurant.

Life Time executive Parham Javaheri said the company is excited to “complete this Life Time healthy living ecosystem.”

Grocery update: An earlier iteration of the tower would have included a Kowalski's Markets on the ground floor.

Kowalski's Markets CEO Kris Kowalski Christiansen tells Axios that her company is very close to signing a lease to open at the site of the former Herberger's.

What's ahead: The plans will be reviewed at the July 13 Edina Planning Commission meeting.