2 hours ago - Sports

NBA Draft: Where will Chet Holmgren land?

Nick Halter
Chet Holmgren holding several hats
Chet Holmgren is a likely top-four pick in the NBA Draft. Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Chet Holmgren has a chance to become the highest-selected Minnesota-raised player in the NBA Draft since Kevin McHale.

What's happening: The Minneapolis native is a consensus top-four pick in mock drafts, with a few experts predicting he will be the first player selected.

Catch up quick: McHale was drafted third in 1980 by the Boston Celtics.

  • If Holmgren goes first — to Orlando — he would be paired with his former Minnehaha Academy teammate, Jalen Suggs.
  • If Orlando passes, Oklahoma City is likely to nab the smooth, shot-blocking big man.

Two other Minnesotans — David Roddy and Kendall Brown — are also expected to be drafted tonight, according to the Star Tribune.

What's up with the Wolves: The Wolves are scheduled to pick 19th.

  • Two players to watch: Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. and Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more