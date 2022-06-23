Chet Holmgren has a chance to become the highest-selected Minnesota-raised player in the NBA Draft since Kevin McHale.

What's happening: The Minneapolis native is a consensus top-four pick in mock drafts, with a few experts predicting he will be the first player selected.

Catch up quick: McHale was drafted third in 1980 by the Boston Celtics.

If Holmgren goes first — to Orlando — he would be paired with his former Minnehaha Academy teammate, Jalen Suggs.

If Orlando passes, Oklahoma City is likely to nab the smooth, shot-blocking big man.

Two other Minnesotans — David Roddy and Kendall Brown — are also expected to be drafted tonight, according to the Star Tribune.

What's up with the Wolves: The Wolves are scheduled to pick 19th.