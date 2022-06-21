Minneapolis shifts yard waste service amid driver shortage

Minneapolis is moving yard waste pickup to every other week for some neighborhoods due to a driver shortage.

The big picture: The city's announcement followed growing complaints over months of missed pick-ups in St. Paul.

Local trash haulers also say industry-wide labor issues are to blame.

Zoom in: The service changes impact residents in South Minneapolis east of I-35W and south of Minnehaha Creek.

Some Northeast customers who live south of 22nd Avenue NE will also see shifts.

What they're saying: "Staff understand this is inconvenient and are grateful for customers’ patience and understanding while the City works through staffing issues," a press release announcing the changes reads.

Of note: If you've gone two weeks without a pick up, you can call the Solid Waste & Recycling office at 612-673-2917.