Here's which Minnesota companies are giving employees Juneteenth off

Juneteenth may now be a federal holiday, but many large Twin Cities-based corporations still don’t provide it as a paid day off.

Driving the news: Axios surveyed 12 major companies and found only five — Target, Ameriprise Financial, Best Buy, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank — offer Juneteenth or an observed date as a paid day off for corporate employees.

Why it matters: This is the first year Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating Black emancipation from enslavement and celebrating Black culture, is a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed the act last year.

What they’re saying: The majority of companies that don’t give the day off, including Thrivent, Medtronic, UNFI and Land O’Lakes, told Axios that employees can use their own PTO or a floating holiday.

Some companies like General Mills and Life Time Fitness, which don’t offer time off, are hosting conferences or events to honor the holiday.

Meanwhile: Target, which keeps its stores and distribution centers open on Juneteenth, offers time-and-a-half pay for hourly workers that aren’t eligible for the day off.

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, which offer time off for all employees, are banks that already close on federal holidays.

Of note: The paid holiday appears more common for public employees in the Twin Cities. City employees in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have the day off Monday, as do staff at the state House and Senate.

Many executive branch employees also have a paid holiday, a Minnesota Management and Budget spokesperson confirmed.

Exceptions include those represented by a union that does not have the day off in its contract and people working at state agencies where operations must continue since it's not an official state holiday.

The big picture: The Twin Cities appears to be following the rest of the country. Preliminary results to a Mercer survey, with about 200 employers responding so far, show 33% of companies provide Juneteenth as a paid holiday.