How to celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth in the Twin Cities

✊🏿 Sunday is Juneteenth, and there are a multitude of local events to remember and celebrate. Fox9 and Star Tribune have comprehensive lists.

🏙 Spend Father’s Day at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival, a two-day festival along West River Parkway near downtown Minneapolis. Free.

🎶 New York’s Afropunk festival comes to Minneapolis this weekend, featuring a music fest, panels and a local Black-owned business market. Prices vary.

😂 Watch comedians like Charlie Berens of Manitowoc Minute, Chris Redd, Sal Vulcano and Maria Bamford perform at the Minneapolis Comedy Festival this weekend. Prices vary.

☀️ Celebrate the longest day of the year a few days early at Midsommar on Saturday, hosted at the American Swedish Institute. PS: It’s nothing like the 2019 A24 horror movie. $15, registration required.

🏴‍☠️ Cruise the Mississippi River or watch from the banks at a river boat parade on Saturday near Champlin. All participati boats must be decorated like a pirate ship. Free.

🎉 Watch the St. Louis Park Grand Day Parade on Saturday during the Parktacular Festival — check out the map of road closures. Free.

🎊 Party on Selby Avenue in St. Paul on Saturday at Selby Fest, a family-friendly neighborhood celebration from Fairview to Saratoga. Free.