North Minneapolis hockey arena could be transformed into a roller rink

A former hockey rink in North Minneapolis could be transformed into Roll North, Minneapolis’ only roller skating rink.

What’s happening: Eric Moran, a North Minneapolis resident who ran for Park Board last year, is working to make one of his campaign aspirations come true: convert the unused Victory Memorial Ice Arena into a recreational facility.

Why it matters: Moran told Axios the new facility would employ local teens, provide a place for kids to go outside of school and bring more business to the neighborhood.

What he’s saying: “Hockey is an expensive sport, and I wanted to find something with a low cost and low barrier of entry for everyone," Moran said. "The building just lends itself to roller skating."

What’s next: Moran, an IT consultant for Hennepin County by day, is working with elected officials and local businesses on the details.