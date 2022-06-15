18 mins ago - News

Pass the butter... ball? Land O'Lakes launches single-portion spheres

Torey Van Oot
butter ball on waffle
Photo courtesy of Lake O'Lakes

Butter balls are hitting grocery coolers this summer.

What's happening: Land O'Lakes is churning out packages of "pre-portioned" half-tablespoon domes of butter for everyday use.

  • The company says the product is tailored to consumers who picked up cooking during the pandemic and are now looking for ways to make the process even easier.

Between the lines: While bite-size butter spheres are a centerpiece of restaurant bread baskets, the Arden Hills-based cooperative says it's the first to sell the product directly to consumers.

🤔 Torey's thought bubble: I love butter as much as the next person, but doesn't the wrapper already provide an easy-to-follow portion guide?

