11 essential summer festivals in the Twin Cities

It's peak festival season in the Twin Cities, and something big is happening every single weekend this summer.

Not sure where to start? Here are our picks to add to your calendar.

June

🌙 Northern Spark Festival (June 11) — Stay up all night at the 9pm-5:30am art party in downtown St. Paul.

🏙 Stone Arch Bridge Festival (June 18-19) — This Minneapolis festival has entertainment on both sides of the river.

🏳️‍🌈 Twin Cities Pride (June 25 - 26) — Loring Park hosts live music, vendors and a Pride march for this festival at the end of Pride month.

July

🎇 Fourth of July celebrations (July 1-4) — Fireworks, block parties and more will take over the metro for the long weekend.

🚶‍♀️ Open Streets Franklin (July 10) — Franklin Avenue will be closed to cars for this one-day street festival.

🎸 Twin Cities Summer Jam (July 21-23) — Blake Shelton and Kane Brown headline the Twin Cities music festival at Canterbury Park.

🖼 Loring Park Art Festival (July 30-31) — Spend the weekend surrounded by art at this festival across the street from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

August

🎨 Uptown Art Fair (August 5-7) — This enormous art fair claims to be the second biggest event in Minnesota after the State Fair.

🇮🇪 Irish Fair (August 12-14) — Party Irish-style in St. Paul at this family-friendly fair and parade.

🎉 Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi (August 19-21) — Learn about indigenous culture and celebrate a PowWow at the Shakopee reservation.

🎡 The Minnesota State Fair (August 25-Sept. 5) — I mean...do we need to explain?