How to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker "hero" checks

Minnesotans who worked in essential jobs at the onset of the pandemic can apply for one-time bonus checks from the state beginning at 8am today.

The big picture: The $750 payments, approved by the divided Legislature in late April after months of stalled negotiations, are meant to serve as a thank you for those who risked exposure to provide services we all relied on.

Who's eligible: An estimated 667,000 Minnesota workers in qualified professions who logged at least 120 hours in close proximity to others between March 15 2020 and June 30, 2021, including emergency responders, health care workers, child care providers, grocery and food service employees, bus drivers and janitors.

The income cap is $185,000 for married couples and $85,000 for individuals (for doctors who worked directly with patients, the limit increases to $350,000 for married couples and $175,000 for individuals).

People who received more than 20 weeks of unemployment benefits during that 16-month window are also ineligible.

How to apply: Visit https://frontlinepay.mn.gov/ to submit your information by July 22.

What to expect: The payments, which could grow to up to $1,500 based on the final number of eligible applicants, are expected to go out in September, a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson told Axios.

