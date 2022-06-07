Outgoing WCCO TV morning anchor Jason DeRusha is sticking around in Twin Cities media and will host WCCO Radio's 3pm-to-6pm drive time slot.

Driving the news: WCCO Radio parent company Audacy announced DeRusha's new post as well as a reshuffling of hosts on the "Good Neighbor" this morning.

Jordana Green and Adam Carter will host the 9am to noon show.

Green's 3pm to 6pm co-host, Paul Douglas, is moving into a chief meteorologist role, with appearances throughout the day.

Vineeta Sawkar will continue to host the morning show.

Of note: DeRusha, who announced last month that he planned to leave WCCO TV after 19 years, will sign off as anchor June 23. He starts June 27 on the radio dial.

The TV and radio station are no longer affiliated.

