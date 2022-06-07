11 hours ago - Food and Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street this summer

Torey Van Oot
exterior of new food hall
The transformation of the former Old Arizona Studios building is underway. Photo courtesy of Eat Street Crossing.

A new food hall backed by well-known Twin Cities restaurateurs is set to open on Minneapolis' Eat Street corridor this summer.

What's happening: The folks behind Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya have teamed up to create Eat Street Crossing in the former Old Arizona Studios building at 2821 Nicollet Avenue.

  • A spokesperson tells Axios the smaller-scale food hall is currently on track to open its doors around August.

What to expect: The 15,000-square-foot location will offer six dining concepts, including one featuring "fan-favorite food items" from Bebe Zito, a full bar, live music and a space for private events.

  • A liquor and gift store is also slated for the Whittier property, and will have a separate entrance.

Zoom in: The cocktail menu, crafted by former Khaluna beverage director Trish Gavin, will rotate quarterly and include non-alcoholic beverages and drinks without sugar.

Of note: The venue for the new food hall was once a set for the hit 1990s show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the Star Tribune notes.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more