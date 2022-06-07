A new food hall backed by well-known Twin Cities restaurateurs is set to open on Minneapolis' Eat Street corridor this summer.

What's happening: The folks behind Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya have teamed up to create Eat Street Crossing in the former Old Arizona Studios building at 2821 Nicollet Avenue.

A spokesperson tells Axios the smaller-scale food hall is currently on track to open its doors around August.

What to expect: The 15,000-square-foot location will offer six dining concepts, including one featuring "fan-favorite food items" from Bebe Zito, a full bar, live music and a space for private events.

A liquor and gift store is also slated for the Whittier property, and will have a separate entrance.

Zoom in: The cocktail menu, crafted by former Khaluna beverage director Trish Gavin, will rotate quarterly and include non-alcoholic beverages and drinks without sugar.

Of note: The venue for the new food hall was once a set for the hit 1990s show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the Star Tribune notes.