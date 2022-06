Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

๐Ÿช Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.

โœ๏ธ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free.

โ›ต๏ธ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free.

๐Ÿ†“ Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really Really Free Market Saturday in Minneapolis. No money, trades or barters allowed. Free.

๐Ÿ“š Shop local artists and a large used book sale at a picturesque St. Paul library during the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival Saturday. Free.

๐Ÿ‘Ÿ Walk a car-free Lyndale Avenue on Sunday during Open Streets. The monthly street festival closes portions of popular streets so residents can explore on foot. Free.

๐ŸŽ‰ Don't miss the Mediocre Old Day Parade, a one-block march between Dale and St. Albans streets on Grand Avenue on Sunday. BYOF (Bring your own float). Free.

๐Ÿฆ‹ We don't talk about Brunoโ€ฆ but you can hear more music at an "Encanto" Drag Brunch on Sunday. $16, food not included.