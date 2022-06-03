Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.

✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free.

⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free.

🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really Really Free Market Saturday in Minneapolis. No money, trades or barters allowed. Free.

📚 Shop local artists and a large used book sale at a picturesque St. Paul library during the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival Saturday. Free.

👟 Walk a car-free Lyndale Avenue on Sunday during Open Streets. The monthly street festival closes portions of popular streets so residents can explore on foot. Free.

🎉 Don't miss the Mediocre Old Day Parade, a one-block march between Dale and St. Albans streets on Grand Avenue on Sunday. BYOF (Bring your own float). Free.

🦋 We don't talk about Bruno… but you can hear more music at an "Encanto" Drag Brunch on Sunday. $16, food not included.