If In-N-Out Burger came to the Twin Cities, Axios readers would be thrilled.

Spoiler alert: The California chain is expanding very slowly, so don't expect one here anytime soon.

Driving the news: In writing about the quick arrival and departure of Krispy Kreme in the Twin Cities 20 years ago, we asked readers last week which chain they want to see here most. Here are your answers:

Mark K.: I'd love to see either Fazoli's (Italian) return to the Twin Cities or Captain D's (seafood)!

Marilyn C.: Wagamama, a British chain now entering the U.S. market. YUM.

Tom T.: We need Krispy Kreme Donuts back in Minnesota.

Steve B.: Steak 'n Shake.

Michael S.: Waffle House.

Leigha J.: True Food Kitchen. We need healthier options in the metro.

Rick E.: McAlister's Deli and Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Valery I.: I would love to see Pieology Pizzeria make its way back here to the Twin Cities.

Brian H.: Din Tai Fung, fabulous chain from Taiwan.

Adam S.: Snooze A.M. Eatery. Hands down the best pancakes you'll ever eat in your life.

Jonathan K.: Whataburger ... don't even mention that other cult burger chain to me.

Josh R.: Tender Greens, Urban Plates, and Lemonade.

Michael F.: How about none of them! We need to better support local business owners.