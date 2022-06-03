4 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $230K

Sami Sparber
exterior of home
1712 Scheffer Ave. Photo courtesy of Derek Schoenecker

Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we round up some of the best houses on the market.

  • This week's collection includes six inviting abodes, from a top-floor condo to a sunny English Tudor-style home.
720 3rd Ave. N.E. #308 - $229,900

Why we love it: Large walls of windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to flood this fully updated condo.

  • Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,010 square feet.
  • Listed by: Zach Kirchoff at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
  • Features: Assigned parking spot in heated underground garage, chef's kitchen, oversized closets, new carpet, flooring, paint and finishes.
exterior view of condo building
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff
common area of condo
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff
condo kitchen with bar seating
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff
3056 Polk St. N.E. - $299,900

Why we love it: Bright and inviting, this home features kitchen upgrades, hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.

  • Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,100 square feet.
  • Listed by: James Snaza at Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, natural woodwork, deck.
exterior home
Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty
living room
Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty
kitchen
Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty
1810 Lincoln St. N.E. - $325,000

Why we love it: This craftsman's well-kept original woodwork is complemented by an updated kitchen and private deck.

  • Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,252 square feet.
  • Listed by: Jacob Hlebain at RE/MAX Results.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, hardwood floors, fire pit, updated bathroom.
exterior of home
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain
dining and living room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain
kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain
235 Vernon St. - $379,900

Why we love it: A large kitchen with a breakfast bar and new flooring enhance this classic home with vintage charm.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,504 square feet.
  • Listed by: Timothy Schepers at Park Street Realty.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, original hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom, open sun room, recently replaced roof and other upgrades.
exterior of home
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers
living room of home
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers
kitchen
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers
314 12th Ave. N.E. - $400,000

Why we love it: Majorly renovated, this home offers a second-floor addition and all-new kitchen with plenty of storage.

  • Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,612 square feet.
  • Listed by: David Goldberger at ATD Realty.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, front porch, waterfall shower, new electrical panel and other updates throughout.
exterior of white home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger
dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger
modern updated kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger
1712 Scheffer Ave. - $615,000

Why we love it: This sun-soaked English Tudor-style home pairs modern updates and an open floor plan with quaint features custom to the area.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,296 square feet.
  • Listed by: Derek Schoenecker at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, original natural woodwork, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, coved ceilings, breakfast bar.
living room of home
Photo courtesy of Derek Schoenecker
kitchen of home
Photo courtesy of Derek Schoenecker
