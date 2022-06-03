Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $230K
- This week's collection includes six inviting abodes, from a top-floor condo to a sunny English Tudor-style home.
720 3rd Ave. N.E. #308 - $229,900
Why we love it: Large walls of windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to flood this fully updated condo.
- Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,010 square feet.
- Listed by: Zach Kirchoff at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
- Features: Assigned parking spot in heated underground garage, chef's kitchen, oversized closets, new carpet, flooring, paint and finishes.
3056 Polk St. N.E. - $299,900
Why we love it: Bright and inviting, this home features kitchen upgrades, hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
- Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,100 square feet.
- Listed by: James Snaza at Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, natural woodwork, deck.
1810 Lincoln St. N.E. - $325,000
Why we love it: This craftsman's well-kept original woodwork is complemented by an updated kitchen and private deck.
- Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,252 square feet.
- Listed by: Jacob Hlebain at RE/MAX Results.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, hardwood floors, fire pit, updated bathroom.
235 Vernon St. - $379,900
Why we love it: A large kitchen with a breakfast bar and new flooring enhance this classic home with vintage charm.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,504 square feet.
- Listed by: Timothy Schepers at Park Street Realty.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, original hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom, open sun room, recently replaced roof and other upgrades.
314 12th Ave. N.E. - $400,000
Why we love it: Majorly renovated, this home offers a second-floor addition and all-new kitchen with plenty of storage.
- Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,612 square feet.
- Listed by: David Goldberger at ATD Realty.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, front porch, waterfall shower, new electrical panel and other updates throughout.
1712 Scheffer Ave. - $615,000
Why we love it: This sun-soaked English Tudor-style home pairs modern updates and an open floor plan with quaint features custom to the area.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,296 square feet.
- Listed by: Derek Schoenecker at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, original natural woodwork, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, coved ceilings, breakfast bar.
