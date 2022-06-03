Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $230K

Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we round up some of the best houses on the market.

This week's collection includes six inviting abodes, from a top-floor condo to a sunny English Tudor-style home.

Why we love it: Large walls of windows and an open floor plan allow natural light to flood this fully updated condo.

Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis).

St. Anthony East (Minneapolis). Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,010 square feet.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,010 square feet. Listed by: Zach Kirchoff at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

Zach Kirchoff at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty. Features: Assigned parking spot in heated underground garage, chef's kitchen, oversized closets, new carpet, flooring, paint and finishes.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Zach Kirchoff

Why we love it: Bright and inviting, this home features kitchen upgrades, hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.

Location: Audubon Park (Minneapolis).

Audubon Park (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,100 square feet.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,100 square feet. Listed by: James Snaza at Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty.

James Snaza at Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty. Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, natural woodwork, deck.

Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty

Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty

Photo courtesy of Snaza Group of Homes Plus Realty

Why we love it: This craftsman's well-kept original woodwork is complemented by an updated kitchen and private deck.

Location: Windom Park (Minneapolis).

Windom Park (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,252 square feet.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,252 square feet. Listed by: Jacob Hlebain at RE/MAX Results.

Jacob Hlebain at RE/MAX Results. Features: Detached one-car garage, hardwood floors, fire pit, updated bathroom.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jacob Hlebain

Why we love it: A large kitchen with a breakfast bar and new flooring enhance this classic home with vintage charm.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul). Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,504 square feet.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,504 square feet. Listed by: Timothy Schepers at Park Street Realty.

Timothy Schepers at Park Street Realty. Features: Detached one-car garage, original hardwood floors, recently updated bathroom, open sun room, recently replaced roof and other upgrades.

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Timothy Schepers

Why we love it: Majorly renovated, this home offers a second-floor addition and all-new kitchen with plenty of storage.

Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).

Sheridan (Minneapolis). Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,612 square feet.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,612 square feet. Listed by: David Goldberger at ATD Realty.

David Goldberger at ATD Realty. Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, front porch, waterfall shower, new electrical panel and other updates throughout.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of David Goldberger

Why we love it: This sun-soaked English Tudor-style home pairs modern updates and an open floor plan with quaint features custom to the area.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).

Highland Park (St. Paul). Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,296 square feet.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,296 square feet. Listed by: Derek Schoenecker at Edina Realty, Inc.

Derek Schoenecker at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, partial finished basement, original natural woodwork, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, coved ceilings, breakfast bar.

Photo courtesy of Derek Schoenecker