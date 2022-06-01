7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month.

Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now.

Slice: Minneapolis' first Black-owned pizzeria is expanding its New York style 'za into Midtown Global Market. Expected the weekend of Juneteenth.

Dream Creamery: Travail Collective has turned its Minneapolis BBQ restaurant into a new ice cream shop, with an additional menu featuring burgers, lobster rolls and cheese curds. Open now.

Mara and Socca: The highly anticipated Mediterranean restaurant and sister sidewalk cafe are coming to Minneapolis' new Four Seasons Hotel. Open now.

Noyes & Cutler: The St. Paul modern steakhouse by celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is also adding a lower-level cocktail bar and music lounge. Expected mid-June.

Bear Cave Brewing: The four-story, self-pour brewpub in downtown Hopkins has 12 brews on tap and an in-house pizza restaurant. Open now.