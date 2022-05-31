16 hours ago - Business
We tried it: Clockwork's 10-minute "robot manicure"
I pride myself on my nails, but for time and price reasons, I've never had a manicure from anyone but myself.
- So when I found out a Minnesota Target is offering the "world's first robot manicure" in 10 minutes for just $10, I drove 30 miles to Chaska to try it myself.
How it works: Pick one of Clockwork's 25 colors offered (I chose a neutral pink), watch the tutorial and put your fingers in the machine, one by one.
- The machine scans each nail and paints it, starting around the edges and working into the center. It applies two coats at the same time.
- There's an attendant nearby in case assistance is needed.
How it went: Clockwork delivered on its promise of a cheap and quick manicure. Though there were two unpainted spots on my right hand, it did well for a non-human.
- There is one problem with the location: You can't really shop with a freshly painted nails.
- The attendant did offer "quick dry" drops, but my nails still smudged 10 minutes later.
