6 networking groups for young professionals in the Twin Cities

Whether you're working at home or at the office, making professional connections can be helpful in landing a job and growing your career.

Case in point: Savanna​ Givens, chair of the St. Paul Area Chamber's Young Professionals Committee, tells us getting involved in the chapter and going to events "jolted" her job prospects and helped her land a promotion at Hiway Credit Union.

"I was relationship building, which I've learned at this point is one of the most important things," she said.

Of note: In-person isn't the only way to build your network. Many professional groups offer virtual programming. And if not, don't be shy about making "cold call" connections online.

Last year, Givens set out to interview 100 leaders in the community via Zoom. With a few LinkedIn searches, she was able to expand the project to include CEOs and CFOs from across the nation and world.

Get involved: Here are some local organizations that will help you foster connections:

Read more: New college graduates reap the benefits of the best market in decades