New college graduates reap the benefits of best market in decades

Students graduating college this spring are entering what many career experts say is the best job market in years.

What's happening: Minnesota has a record low unemployment rate of 2.2%. Plus, college grads can now take jobs at faraway companies and work remotely in the Twin Cities, further expanding their options.

"This is the best job market in decades," said Mick Doherty, executive president of Dahl Consulting, an Edina-based staffing and recruiting firm.

Why it matters: Unlike their millennial cousins, new Gen Z grads get to be selective in where they work and have the leverage to command larger starting salaries.

What they're saying: "We're absolutely seeing that students who are getting multiple offers can be a little pickier," said Bryan Shealer, senior associate director for employer and alumni relations at St. Olaf College.

At the University of Minnesota, career fairs now have more employers and fewer students, said interim senior director of career services Sara Nagel Newberg.

"Employers are trying to figure out how they can do more to reach our grads," she added. "I haven't seen employers this stressed."

Between the lines: It's not just bigger salaries that grads want. They're also looking for companies that are a cultural match, provide clear responsibilities and offer flexibility, mainly in the form of hybrid work, Doherty said.

The tables have turned in the interview process, he added. "Graduates are interviewing the company to make sure it's a right fit for them."

Zoom in: Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is being more competitive with sign-on bonuses and relocation expenses, said Vicky Hidalgo, the bank's national leader of early talent. It's also making sure job candidates hear about the company culture.

"We're really focused on creating a workplace where everybody has a voice and diverse experiences are valued. I think both of those angles really play into the work that college students want to do," she said.

Yes, but: While the job market is robust, new grads have some challenges.

Some will start a job and work completely remotely, which doesn't allow for face-to-face contact.

"Recent alumni have said, 'I can't get the mentoring that I need,'" Newberg said. "I've heard an employer — they're fully in-person — and they're finding candidates that are seeking them out because that's the environment they want."

The bottom line: While wages are up, so is inflation. The biggest expense for new grads is an apartment, and the average rent in the metro area is now nearly $1,400, up 4.9% over a year ago.

