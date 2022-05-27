May 27, 2022 - Food and Drink

7 must-try spots for cheap eats in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a taco full of hundred dollar bills.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.

  • Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.
  • Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco.
  • Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches.
  • Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9.
  • Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95.
  • Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
