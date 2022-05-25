9 hours ago - Food and Drink

Roseville gains a new independent coffee shop

Audrey Kennedy
A drawing of a black bear on a blue background with the words Makwa Coffee.
Makwa means "black bear" in Ojibwe. Photo: Makwa Coffee.

A new Native-owned coffee shop is coming to Roseville next month.

  • Makwa, which means "black bear" in Ojibwe, will be a rare independent coffee shop in an area filled with national chains.

What to expect: A cozy, "common-room" vibe with coffee from Tru Stone, tea from TeaSource and various bakery items, said Makwa Coffee owner Jamie Becker-Finn.

  • Becker-Finn, who serves in the state Legislature, will also sell wild rice from her home community of Leech Lake.

Yes, and: The shop becomes a private event space at night, and will host regular family-friendly watch parties for local sports teams like the Minnesota Aurora.

  • Construction begins Wednesday, with a tentative soft opening planned for June.
