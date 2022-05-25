9 hours ago - Food and Drink
Roseville gains a new independent coffee shop
A new Native-owned coffee shop is coming to Roseville next month.
- Makwa, which means "black bear" in Ojibwe, will be a rare independent coffee shop in an area filled with national chains.
What to expect: A cozy, "common-room" vibe with coffee from Tru Stone, tea from TeaSource and various bakery items, said Makwa Coffee owner Jamie Becker-Finn.
- Becker-Finn, who serves in the state Legislature, will also sell wild rice from her home community of Leech Lake.
Yes, and: The shop becomes a private event space at night, and will host regular family-friendly watch parties for local sports teams like the Minnesota Aurora.
- Construction begins Wednesday, with a tentative soft opening planned for June.
