Roseville gains a new independent coffee shop

A new Native-owned coffee shop is coming to Roseville next month.

Makwa, which means "black bear" in Ojibwe, will be a rare independent coffee shop in an area filled with national chains.

What to expect: A cozy, "common-room" vibe with coffee from Tru Stone, tea from TeaSource and various bakery items, said Makwa Coffee owner Jamie Becker-Finn.

Becker-Finn, who serves in the state Legislature, will also sell wild rice from her home community of Leech Lake.

Yes, and: The shop becomes a private event space at night, and will host regular family-friendly watch parties for local sports teams like the Minnesota Aurora.