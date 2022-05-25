7 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.
1. Nolo's Kitchen & Bar
On weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice.
- Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis.
2. Punch Bowl Social
Happy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials.
- Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis.
3. Pajarito
Get $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.
- Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.