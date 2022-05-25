7 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Maxwell Millington
Cocktail, tequila shot, draft beer, and appetizers
Photo courtesy of Pajarito

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.

1. Nolo's Kitchen & Bar

On weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice.

Woman holding a cocktail
Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar
2. Punch Bowl Social

Happy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials.

woman pouring alcohol punch from bowl to cup
Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social
3. Pajarito

Get $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.

