3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.

On weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice.

Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar

Happy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials.

Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social

Get $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.