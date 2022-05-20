Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $360K

Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we round up some of the best houses on the market.

Situational awareness: April's median home sales price hit a record $370,000 in the Twin Cities metro area, according to new data from Minneapolis Area Realtors and St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, rising mortgage rates have pushed affordability to the lowest level since 2004, per the data.

Why we love it: This stylish home is great for entertaining, with an open layout, updated kitchen and inviting backyard space.

Location: Robbinsdale.

Robbinsdale. Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,710 square feet.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,710 square feet. Listed by: Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty. Features: One-car attached garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Eric Bigham

Why we love it: This spacious home offers a cozy living room, bright kitchen and private deck out back.

Location: Chaska.

Chaska. Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,536 square feet.

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,536 square feet. Listed by: Mary Pat Nydahl and Erin Nydahl at Edina Realty, Inc.

Mary Pat Nydahl and Erin Nydahl at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops and laminate wood flooring in kitchen.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mary Pat Nydahl

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mary Pat Nydahl

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Mary Pat Nydahl

Why we love it: This charming home near Lake Harriet offers wood floors, stainless steel appliances and original architectural features.

Location: Linden Hills (Minneapolis).

Linden Hills (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,534 square feet.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,534 square feet. Listed by: Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof at Fulton Realty.

Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof at Fulton Realty. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, natural woodwork, walk-in closet and patio.

Photo courtesy of Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof

Photo courtesy of Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof

Photo courtesy of Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof

Why we love it: This Cape Cod-style abode features a sun-drenched living room and remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters and subway backsplash.

Location: Windom (Minneapolis).

Windom (Minneapolis). Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,522 square feet.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,522 square feet. Listed by: Stacy Sullivan at Edina Realty, Inc.

Stacy Sullivan at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached one-car garage, three-season porch, farm sink, gas fireplace.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Stacy Sullivan

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Stacy Sullivan

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Stacy Sullivan

Why we love it: This updated home boasts an open-concept main level, chic chef's kitchen and luxurious primary suite with a walk-in closet and walk-in shower.

Location: Armatage (Minneapolis).

Armatage (Minneapolis). Specs: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 2,961 square feet.

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 2,961 square feet. Listed by: Kevin Dunphy at Redfin Corporation.

Kevin Dunphy at Redfin Corporation. Features: Two-car tuck-under garage and detached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, finished basement, wet bar, mudroom.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Photo courtesy of Redfin