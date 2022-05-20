Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $360K
Situational awareness: April's median home sales price hit a record $370,000 in the Twin Cities metro area, according to new data from Minneapolis Area Realtors and St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.
- Meanwhile, rising mortgage rates have pushed affordability to the lowest level since 2004, per the data.
4409 Zenith Ave. N - $360,000
Why we love it: This stylish home is great for entertaining, with an open layout, updated kitchen and inviting backyard space.
- Location: Robbinsdale.
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,710 square feet.
- Listed by: Eric Bigham at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: One-car attached garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring.
1056 Falls Curve - $430,000
Why we love it: This spacious home offers a cozy living room, bright kitchen and private deck out back.
- Location: Chaska.
- Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,536 square feet.
- Listed by: Mary Pat Nydahl and Erin Nydahl at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Attached three-car garage, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops and laminate wood flooring in kitchen.
4652 Zenith Ave. S. - $499,900
Why we love it: This charming home near Lake Harriet offers wood floors, stainless steel appliances and original architectural features.
- Location: Linden Hills (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,534 square feet.
- Listed by: Shelbie Walsh and Eric Eickhof at Fulton Realty.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, natural woodwork, walk-in closet and patio.
5541 Pleasant Ave. - $529,900
Why we love it: This Cape Cod-style abode features a sun-drenched living room and remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters and subway backsplash.
- Location: Windom (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,522 square feet.
- Listed by: Stacy Sullivan at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, three-season porch, farm sink, gas fireplace.
5708 Upton Ave. S - $799,900
Why we love it: This updated home boasts an open-concept main level, chic chef's kitchen and luxurious primary suite with a walk-in closet and walk-in shower.
- Location: Armatage (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 2,961 square feet.
- Listed by: Kevin Dunphy at Redfin Corporation.
- Features: Two-car tuck-under garage and detached two-car garage, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, finished basement, wet bar, mudroom.
