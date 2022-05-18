4 hours ago - Real Estate

Rendering vs. reality: Minneapolis' 240 Park Avenue apartment tower

Nick Halter
An image of a rendering of a downtown Minneapolis apartment tower, next to a photo of the actual building after construction completed.
Image courtesy of BKV Group via City of Minneapolis; Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

In February, the Wilf family, who owns the Minnesota Vikings, completed a 17-story apartment tower at 240 Park Ave., which is just a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

  • Designed by BKV Group, the 204-unit building has an exterior heavy on metal and glass.

Score: Nine out of 10 (scores are based on how close it looked to the renderings).

  • The major difference between the rendering and reality is that the rendering didn't show a recessed corner tenant patio on the sixth and seven floors, which is called the "Lanai."
