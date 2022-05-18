4 hours ago - Real Estate
Rendering vs. reality: Minneapolis' 240 Park Avenue apartment tower
In February, the Wilf family, who owns the Minnesota Vikings, completed a 17-story apartment tower at 240 Park Ave., which is just a few blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
- Designed by BKV Group, the 204-unit building has an exterior heavy on metal and glass.
Score: Nine out of 10 (scores are based on how close it looked to the renderings).
- The major difference between the rendering and reality is that the rendering didn't show a recessed corner tenant patio on the sixth and seven floors, which is called the "Lanai."
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.