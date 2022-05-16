A $250 million Edina project is under construction near Galleria
A more than $250 million mixed-use project in Edina is underway after crews last week began demolishing a former U.S. Bank office building at 70th and France.
Details: Developers Mortenson and Orion Investments will eventually build a 24-story, 267-unit luxury apartment tower, a 275,000-square-foot office/commercial building, a new U.S. Bank branch, and street-level retail space.
Catch up fast: The developers asked for, and received, a $22 million city subsidy package from the formation of a new tax-increment financing district. That money will go toward infrastructure, a public plaza, art and a 668-stall parking ramp that can be used by the public.
- The subsidy, in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the metro, stirred complaints from residents.
- Mortenson development executive Brent Webb told Nick that the parking ramp will serve as district parking, which could help spur more development in the area.
What's ahead: The developers are working to complete the new U.S. Bank branch first before demolishing the rest of the site for the apartments and office space.
- That phase is expected to begin early next year, with completion in 2024, Webb said.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.