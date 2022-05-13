See inside the $6.6M mansion on a private island in Minnesota

For a whopping $6.6 million, you can get a 9,714-square-foot house on a private island with a hovercraft to get around.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is located at 1 Bald Eagle Is. on Bald Eagle Lake and in White Bear Township.

Price: This is the second-most expensive listing in the Twin Cities' market right now. You're paying for a fully furnished and newly remodeled house on a private island.

Most waterfront homes in Twin Cities are somewhere around $1 million, listing agent Nathan Landucci says. While the average waterfront home in a place like San Diego runs north of $6 million.

The property has already attracted interest from potential buyers in Minnesota and out of state, Landucci adds.

Design: The house has been completely renovated and expanded with fresh, modern finishes.

The light wood floors and neutral color scheme make the house feel light and airy.

It comes fully furnished with Restoration Hardware furniture, too.

Getting there: The house comes with a hovercraft, which can float above water, grass and even snow so you can access the house year-round.

In the summer you can also get there by boat, and in winter you can get there by snowmobile and truck, too.

Other luxury features: Smart home features controlled by iPads, whole house audio system, shore garage and new docks, and a racquetball court.

Take a look around.

Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci

