See inside the $6.6M mansion on a private island in Minnesota
For a whopping $6.6 million, you can get a 9,714-square-foot house on a private island with a hovercraft to get around.
- The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is located at 1 Bald Eagle Is. on Bald Eagle Lake and in White Bear Township.
Price: This is the second-most expensive listing in the Twin Cities' market right now. You're paying for a fully furnished and newly remodeled house on a private island.
- Most waterfront homes in Twin Cities are somewhere around $1 million, listing agent Nathan Landucci says. While the average waterfront home in a place like San Diego runs north of $6 million.
- The property has already attracted interest from potential buyers in Minnesota and out of state, Landucci adds.
Design: The house has been completely renovated and expanded with fresh, modern finishes.
- The light wood floors and neutral color scheme make the house feel light and airy.
- It comes fully furnished with Restoration Hardware furniture, too.
Getting there: The house comes with a hovercraft, which can float above water, grass and even snow so you can access the house year-round.
- In the summer you can also get there by boat, and in winter you can get there by snowmobile and truck, too.
Other luxury features: Smart home features controlled by iPads, whole house audio system, shore garage and new docks, and a racquetball court.
Take a look around.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.