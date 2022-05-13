May 13, 2022 - Real Estate

See inside the $6.6M mansion on a private island in Minnesota

Brianna Crane
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci

For a whopping $6.6 million, you can get a 9,714-square-foot house on a private island with a hovercraft to get around.

  • The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is located at 1 Bald Eagle Is. on Bald Eagle Lake and in White Bear Township.

Price: This is the second-most expensive listing in the Twin Cities' market right now. You're paying for a fully furnished and newly remodeled house on a private island.

  • Most waterfront homes in Twin Cities are somewhere around $1 million, listing agent Nathan Landucci says. While the average waterfront home in a place like San Diego runs north of $6 million.
  • The property has already attracted interest from potential buyers in Minnesota and out of state, Landucci adds.

Design: The house has been completely renovated and expanded with fresh, modern finishes.

  • The light wood floors and neutral color scheme make the house feel light and airy.
  • It comes fully furnished with Restoration Hardware furniture, too.

Getting there: The house comes with a hovercraft, which can float above water, grass and even snow so you can access the house year-round.

  • In the summer you can also get there by boat, and in winter you can get there by snowmobile and truck, too.

Other luxury features: Smart home features controlled by iPads, whole house audio system, shore garage and new docks, and a racquetball court.

Take a look around.

1 Bald Eagle Is. island
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. exterior
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. door
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. fireplace
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. living area
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. kitchen
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. kitchen
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. bath
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. bed
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. bathroom
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. bar
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. court
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. theater
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
1 Bald Eagle Is. theater
Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Nathan Landucci
