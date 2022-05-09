Black Fashion Week comes to Paisley Park for "Design of the Times"

The legendary Paisley Park soundstage will transform into a runway for local fashion designers of color for the first time this week.

What's happening: Black Fashion Week MN kicks off its fifth year on Wednesday with "Design of the Times," a fashion show hosted at Prince's famous home and studio.

Though the star was known for his style, this is the first time Paisley Park has partnered with other designers to host a fashion show, organizer Natalie Morrow told Axios.

What she's saying: "There is so much BIPOC talent in the Twin Cities that doesn't get a platform. Our goal is to get them the local and national attention they deserve," Morrow said.

Of note: Black Fashion Week is a separate entity from Fashion Week MN, which was held a few weeks ago. Models and designers sometimes overlap.

What to expect: Thirty models will walk the stage in collections by 10 local designers, with pieces available for purchase after the show.

VIP ticketholders will also get a swag bag and access to an afterparty.

Yes, and: BFWMN is hosting five more events from May 11-20, including a rooftop fashion show and "Black Man Magic," featuring Black male designers.