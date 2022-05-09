Black Fashion Week comes to Paisley Park for "Design of the Times"
The legendary Paisley Park soundstage will transform into a runway for local fashion designers of color for the first time this week.
What's happening: Black Fashion Week MN kicks off its fifth year on Wednesday with "Design of the Times," a fashion show hosted at Prince's famous home and studio.
- Though the star was known for his style, this is the first time Paisley Park has partnered with other designers to host a fashion show, organizer Natalie Morrow told Axios.
What she's saying: "There is so much BIPOC talent in the Twin Cities that doesn't get a platform. Our goal is to get them the local and national attention they deserve," Morrow said.
Of note: Black Fashion Week is a separate entity from Fashion Week MN, which was held a few weeks ago. Models and designers sometimes overlap.
What to expect: Thirty models will walk the stage in collections by 10 local designers, with pieces available for purchase after the show.
- VIP ticketholders will also get a swag bag and access to an afterparty.
Yes, and: BFWMN is hosting five more events from May 11-20, including a rooftop fashion show and "Black Man Magic," featuring Black male designers.
