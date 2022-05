38 mins ago - Things to Do

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in the Twin Cities starting this spring.

What: Enjoy more than 200 films from around the world, plus parties, panels and networking events.

Details: The fest takes place May 5-19 at multiple venues. Check here for updates closer to the event.

C0st: Tickets start at $15+. Get them, along with all-access passes here.

What: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this event with local vendors, a beer garden and music stages.

Details: The annual festival takes place at Loring Park June 25-26.

A new Pride event focused on outdoor activities, including the annual Rainbow Run 5K, is also scheduled for May 21.

C0st: Free to attend.

Pride festivities. Photo: Brooke Ross Photography, courtesy of Twin Cities Pride

What: Catch Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Nelly and more perform at this music festival.

Details: The fest takes place July 21-23 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

C0st: Tickets start at $25+. Get them here.

Blake Shelton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

What: Experience the realm through an artisan marketplace, food, entertainment, games and rides.

Details: The fest is open on weekends from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2.

C0st: Tickets start at $12+. Get them here.

Jousting at the festival. Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

What: Sample some of the fair's 500+ menu items — 80 of which come on a stick, organizers say.

Details: This year's fair runs Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Fairgrounds are located at 1265 Snelling Ave. N in St. Paul.

C0st: Pre-fair discount admission tickets start at $14+. Buy them here.

Fair food. Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

What: All proceeds from this fest, which features a parade and 180+ arts and crafts vendors, go toward improving the historic downtown area.

Details: The event takes place Sept. 24-25 in downtown Duluth.

C0st: Free to attend.

Holidazzle. Photo: Dusty Hoskovec Photography via Holidazzle.com

What: Keep warm with local food and drinks, fireworks, shopping from small businesses, seasonal entertainment and more.

Details: The event takes place in Loring Park. Check here this fall for more information.

Cost: Free to attend.