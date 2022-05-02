7 big events in the Twin Cities in 2022
Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
- Here are the top seven events happening in the Twin Cities starting this spring.
1. MSP Film Festival
What: Enjoy more than 200 films from around the world, plus parties, panels and networking events.
Details: The fest takes place May 5-19 at multiple venues. Check here for updates closer to the event.
C0st: Tickets start at $15+. Get them, along with all-access passes here.
2. Twin Cities Pride
What: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this event with local vendors, a beer garden and music stages.
Details: The annual festival takes place at Loring Park June 25-26.
- A new Pride event focused on outdoor activities, including the annual Rainbow Run 5K, is also scheduled for May 21.
C0st: Free to attend.
3. Twin Cities Summer Jam
What: Catch Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Nelly and more perform at this music festival.
Details: The fest takes place July 21-23 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
C0st: Tickets start at $25+. Get them here.
4. Minnesota Renaissance Fest
What: Experience the realm through an artisan marketplace, food, entertainment, games and rides.
Details: The fest is open on weekends from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2.
C0st: Tickets start at $12+. Get them here.
5. Minnesota State Fair
What: Sample some of the fair's 500+ menu items — 80 of which come on a stick, organizers say.
Details: This year's fair runs Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Fairgrounds are located at 1265 Snelling Ave. N in St. Paul.
C0st: Pre-fair discount admission tickets start at $14+. Buy them here.
6. Duluth Fall Festival
What: All proceeds from this fest, which features a parade and 180+ arts and crafts vendors, go toward improving the historic downtown area.
Details: The event takes place Sept. 24-25 in downtown Duluth.
C0st: Free to attend.
7. Holidazzle
What: Keep warm with local food and drinks, fireworks, shopping from small businesses, seasonal entertainment and more.
Details: The event takes place in Loring Park. Check here this fall for more information.
Cost: Free to attend.
