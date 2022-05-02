Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in the Twin Cities starting this spring.

What: Enjoy more than 200 films from around the world, plus parties, panels and networking events.

Details: The fest takes place May 5-19 at multiple venues. Check here for updates closer to the event.

C0st: Tickets start at $15+. Get them, along with all-access passes here.

What: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this event with local vendors, a beer garden and music stages.

Details: The annual festival takes place at Loring Park June 25-26.

A new Pride event focused on outdoor activities, including the annual Rainbow Run 5K, is also scheduled for May 21.

C0st: Free to attend.

Pride festivities. Photo: Brooke Ross Photography, courtesy of Twin Cities Pride

What: Catch Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Nelly and more perform at this music festival.

Details: The fest takes place July 21-23 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

C0st: Tickets start at $25+. Get them here.

Blake Shelton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

What: Experience the realm through an artisan marketplace, food, entertainment, games and rides.

Details: The fest is open on weekends from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2.

C0st: Tickets start at $12+. Get them here.

Jousting at the festival. Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

What: Sample some of the fair's 500+ menu items — 80 of which come on a stick, organizers say.

Details: This year's fair runs Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Fairgrounds are located at 1265 Snelling Ave. N in St. Paul.

C0st: Pre-fair discount admission tickets start at $14+. Buy them here.

Fair food. Photo: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

What: All proceeds from this fest, which features a parade and 180+ arts and crafts vendors, go toward improving the historic downtown area.

Details: The event takes place Sept. 24-25 in downtown Duluth.

C0st: Free to attend.

Holidazzle. Photo: Dusty Hoskovec Photography via Holidazzle.com

What: Keep warm with local food and drinks, fireworks, shopping from small businesses, seasonal entertainment and more.

Details: The event takes place in Loring Park. Check here this fall for more information.

Cost: Free to attend.