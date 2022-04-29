4 new (and odd) artworks to check out at the Walker Art Center

"Don't put it back like it was," a new sculpture exhibit by California artist Liz Larner, opens at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis Saturday, April 30.

Here are some highlights from the show, on display through September 4.

"Corner Basher" by Liz Larner. Photo courtesy of Walker Art Center

"Corner Basher": The metal sculpture, similar to a tetherball pole, can be controlled by visitors.

Hold down the switches and the "ball" will rapidly swing around, loudly banging into (and damaging) the walls.

"Orchid, Buttermilk, Penny" by Liz Larner. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

"Orchid, Buttermilk, Penny": The two petri dishes on the glass table both contain flower petals.

One was picked a few days prior, while the other holds the molded petals from the last exhibit.

"No M, No D, Only S & B" by Liz Larner. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

"No M, No D, Only S & B": This gravel- and sand-filled piece has no guidelines on how it should be displayed.

The curator of each exhibit can move it however and whenever they want, creating a different piece of art every time.

"Lash Mat." Photo: Walker Art Center

"Lash Mat": Look closely at this wall-hanging. The furry texture is actually thousands of false eyelashes, all made from human hair.