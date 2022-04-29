4 new (and odd) artworks to check out at the Walker Art Center
"Don't put it back like it was," a new sculpture exhibit by California artist Liz Larner, opens at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis Saturday, April 30.
- Here are some highlights from the show, on display through September 4.
"Corner Basher": The metal sculpture, similar to a tetherball pole, can be controlled by visitors.
- Hold down the switches and the "ball" will rapidly swing around, loudly banging into (and damaging) the walls.
"Orchid, Buttermilk, Penny": The two petri dishes on the glass table both contain flower petals.
- One was picked a few days prior, while the other holds the molded petals from the last exhibit.
"No M, No D, Only S & B": This gravel- and sand-filled piece has no guidelines on how it should be displayed.
- The curator of each exhibit can move it however and whenever they want, creating a different piece of art every time.
"Lash Mat": Look closely at this wall-hanging. The furry texture is actually thousands of false eyelashes, all made from human hair.
