Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.

Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.

Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.

By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.