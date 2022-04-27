2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
A photo of a Twin Cities Indie Bookstore Passport, which features a bird wearing glasses hugging a book.
Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Independent Bookstore Day is this Saturday, and Twin Cities shops are already offering exclusive discounts to celebrate.

How it works: Pick up a free Independent Bookstore Passport this week at 19 participating stores and get a stamp at each location you visit through April 30.

  • Each stamp activates a 20%-off coupon at that bookstore, which can be used after May 1. Stamp 10 of the 19 and you unlock all store coupons.

Yes, and: Several bookstores in the area are hosting book signings, giveaways, author meet-and-greets and more on Saturday.

Audrey's recommendations: Red Balloon Bookshop is great for kids, Magers and Quinn has plenty of new releases and the Book House in Dinkytown is my go-to for unique used books.

