How to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in the Twin Cities

Independent Bookstore Day is this Saturday, and Twin Cities shops are already offering exclusive discounts to celebrate.

How it works: Pick up a free Independent Bookstore Passport this week at 19 participating stores and get a stamp at each location you visit through April 30.

Each stamp activates a 20%-off coupon at that bookstore, which can be used after May 1. Stamp 10 of the 19 and you unlock all store coupons.

Yes, and: Several bookstores in the area are hosting book signings, giveaways, author meet-and-greets and more on Saturday.

Audrey's recommendations: Red Balloon Bookshop is great for kids, Magers and Quinn has plenty of new releases and the Book House in Dinkytown is my go-to for unique used books.