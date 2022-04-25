2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to expect from 2022 Twin Cities Pride

Torey Van Oot
twin cities pride
Photo courtesy of Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride is returning in full force this June after two years of pandemic disruptions and modifications.

What to expect: The 50th anniversary of the event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community will include a June 26 march, entertainment, a food court and a beer garden.

Flashback: Pride was cancelled in 2020. The weekend of festivities was held last year, but without the parade.

