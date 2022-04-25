What to expect from 2022 Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride is returning in full force this June after two years of pandemic disruptions and modifications.

What to expect: The 50th anniversary of the event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community will include a June 26 march, entertainment, a food court and a beer garden.

A new Pride event focused on outdoor activities, including the annual Rainbow Run 5K, is also scheduled for May 21.

Flashback: Pride was cancelled in 2020. The weekend of festivities was held last year, but without the parade.